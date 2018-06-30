हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rakesh Mishra

Bhojpuri actor Rakesh Mishra shares the secret of his success—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri singer-turned-actor Rakesh Mishra who appeared alongside Rani Chatterjee and Monalisa in the film 'Prem Deewani' opened up about the secret of his success. As per sources, Rakesh considers himself lucky and believes that the secret of his success in the Bhojpuri film industry is his good voice, acting skills and hard work that he puts in. The actor has recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie 'Takkar' in Rajpipla city in Gujarat. It is evident from the name of the movie that in the film, Rakesh will be seen in an action-packed, challenging role in the film. 

Rakesh's melodious voice has often won hearts. His songs are played across all places in UP, Bihar. The singer-turned-actor also has various films that are in store for release. The upcoming movies of Rakesh Mishra include 'Arrested', 'Ram Krishna Bajrangi', and 'Rift 2' to name a few. 

As per sources, Rakesh is quite happy that he is getting a chance to play different types of roles in films. During an interview, the actor also revealed that he will soon be playing an emotional character. However, the actor did not disclose the name or details of the film in which he will be seen playing an emotional role.

The actor considers himself to be lucky and is quite happy with his success.

