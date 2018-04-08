Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan makes big revelation about Amitabh Bachchan– Details inside

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who has signed a web series 'A Family' with Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji, made several revelations during the promotional event of the show. Kishan revealed that he Amitabh Bachchan is his inspiration. “Whenever I am frustrated I think of Big B. If we want, we can do all type of work.”

While talking about his biggest inspiration Big B, Ravi revealed that during the shoot of 'Raavan', Abhishek Bachchan had told him something which made him very happy. Abhishek had praised Ravi Kishan’s work and said, “Your work is commendable and many times we discuss your roles and good work at our home on the dining table.”

Ravi Kishan has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘Ganga’ in 2006. The film was directed by Abhishek Chhadha. This was Amitabh's comeback in Bhojpuri Cinema after a brief cameo in Sujit Kumar’s 1984 movie Paan Khaye Saiya. Not just Big B, Ravi Kishan has worked with his son Abhishek Bachchan in 2010’s Raavan.

In 2016, Ravi became a household name by participating in a famous reality show Bigg Boss. He also featured in a dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' as a contestant in 2012. Apart from working in Hindi and Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi has also worked in a few Kannada and Telugu films. In 2017, Kishan made his Kannada debut in Hebbuli, alongside Kiccha Sudeep and his Tamil debut in Sketch movie with Vikram.

On the work front, Ravi Kishan has as many of eight Bhojpuri films slated to release in 2018, Bairi Kangana 2, Agneepath, Sanki Daroga, Om Har Har Mahadev to name a few.

