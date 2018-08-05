हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri actors Arvind Akela Kallu, Ritesh Pandey to turn BFFs for Yara Teri Yari?

The film is a family drama and will mainly focus on the friendship between two individuals, played by Kallu and Pandey. 

Photo courtesy: Bhojpurixp.com

New Delhi: In the Bhojpuri film industry, the trend of producing films with Hindi titles started two years ago and has been going strong since then. In the recent time, several films were released with Hindi titles and the move evoked mostly positive response from the audience. And following the trend of change, another Bhojpuri film with title 'Yaara Teri Yaari' is all set to the hit the screens. 

The film has been produced by Dhananjay Singh of 'Pawan Raja' fame under the banner of Happy Film Entertainment and has been directed by Shivjeet Kumar. The script has been penned down by Viru Thakur while songs have been given by Chote Baba. 

The film is a family drama and will mainly focus on the friendship between two individuals - Kallu and Pandey. 

'Yara Teri Yari' also features Nidhi Jha, Anand Mohan, Vinod Mishra, Dhama Verma, Sanjeev Mishra among others. The shooting of the film has taken place in the beautiful locations of the Jharkhand capital city - Ranchi. 

The film is currently under the post-production stage and its release date will soon be revealed by the makers. 

