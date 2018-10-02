हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri

Bhojpuri actors Chandni Singh-Yash Kumar's 'Businessman' goes on floor

'Businessman' will hit the screens in February 2019. 

Bhojpuri actors Chandni Singh-Yash Kumar&#039;s &#039;Businessman&#039; goes on floor
Pic courtesy:Film still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film 'Businessman' starring YouTube sensation Chandni Singh opposite Yash Mishra has gone on the floor. The cast is shooting at Uttar Pradesh's Khalilabad. The film is being produced by Chandan Saini and directed by Ranjit Patel. 

Earlier talking about the project, Chandni Singh said that she wanted to be a part of such a venture which not only entertains the audience but also leaves an impact. And 'Businessman' is one such project. She added that the storyline and her character will surprise the fans. 

Chandni Singh has been seen in a number of albums featuring with power star Pawan Singh and superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. The lead actor Yash talked about the film saying that it is a motivational movie which will inspire the viewers. 

'Businessman' will hit the screens in February 2019. The film stars Yash Mishra, Chandni Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Kundan Saini, Seema Singh, Amrita Pandey, Sanjay Verma, Vicky Singh in pivotal parts. 

Chandni will also be seen sharing screen space with Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh in other projects soon.

