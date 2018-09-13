Richa Dixit-Harvardhan starrer 'Jaanu Meri Jaan' trailer out — Watch

New Delhi: The first official teaser of one of the most talked about Bhojpuri film 'Jaanu Meri Jaan' has been unveiled. The film is a love story about how a poor man, a motor mechanic by profession, falls into love with a rich, school-going girl and faces severe rejection from her family members.

'Jaanu Meri Jaan' features Harshvardhan Nirala and Richa Dixit in lead roles. The film has been produced by Omprakash Paswan under the banner of Nirala Films Combine. Vishnu Shankar Belu has directed the film.

Check out the film's trailer here:

The second poster of the film was released by the makers only recently. Unlike the usual Bhojpuri movie posters, the poster featured only the lead actors.

Richa, who apparently plays a school girl in the film is seen donning a school uniform in the poster. She is seen running after Harshvardhan Nirala, who seems to be in a playful mood. According to the director, 'Jaanu Meri Jaan' is an innocent love story. The director adds that the film is a complete entertainer which will be thoroughly enjoyed by the viewers.

Apart from Harshvardhan and Richa, the film features Sanjay Pandey, Prakash Jaish, Sonia Mishra, Ritu Pandey, Pallavi Kolhi. The music has been produced by Chote Baba. The release date of the film will be announced soon.