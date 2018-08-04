हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Balma Daringbaaz

Bhojpuri actors Shubham Tiwari, Sonalika Kumari-starrer Balma Daringbaaz's second poster out

The film has been produced under the banner of SS Cineworld and the movie is high on action, romance, comedy, tragedy as well as drama. 

Bhojpuri actors Shubham Tiwari, Sonalika Kumari-starrer Balma Daringbaaz&#039;s second poster out
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The Bhojpuri film industry is currently undergoing a revival these days. Recently, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's 'Border' left the audience spellbound and garnered a lot of praise. Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty too urged people to watch the family entertainer. 

Following the trend of change, yet another Bhojpuri film 'Balma Daringbaaz' is set to release. The second poster of the film was unveiled by the makers on Saturday, which has evoked postive response from all over.

This is the first time actors Shubham Tiwaria and Sonalika Kumari will sharing screen space together. Their chemistry and looks in the film has generated a huge curosity among the Bhojpuri cinema lovers. 

Take a look at the second poster of the film here:

Balma Daringbaaz

The trailer of the film has now been released. The official YouTube channel of Nav Bhojpuri unveiled the trailer of the movie on June 16, 2018.  The trailer has invoked a positive response and people can't stop praising it. The storyline of the film looks impressive with lots of twists and turns.

Check out the trailer here:

The film has been produced under the banner of SS Cineworld and the movie is high on action, romance, comedy, tragedy as well as drama. The producer of the film is Sonalika Kumari and the script has been penned by Jawed Hashmi who has also directed the film.

'Balma Daringbaaz' stars Shubham Tiwari, Ayaz Khan, Baleshwar Singh, Sonalika Kumari, Parwez Hashmi, Pankaj Chandra and Akhilesh Rai in pivotal roles. The songs of the film will grab attention and have been sung by veteran singer Udit Narayan, Indu Sonali, Pamela Jain, Alok Kumar, Mohan Rathore, Raja Hashan and Manoj Mishra.

Tags:
Balma DaringbaazBhojpuri filmBhojpuri film newsBalma Daringbaaz release dateBalma Daringbaaz photosShubham TiwariAyaz KhanBaleshwar SinghSonalika KumariParwez Hashmi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close