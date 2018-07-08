हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh announces her new music album

 One of the most stunning actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh is treating her fans with a lot of beautiful pictures these days. Akshara's Insta posts are a treat for her fans. The Bhojpuri siren is also blessed with a melodious voice and often shares videos in which the actress showcases her singing prowess. Recently, the actress shared the poster of her new music album. 

Sharing the poster, Akshara wrote, "Coming soon with kaanwar songs
Hope you guys will like it
#loveyouall #my #lovelies #spreadthelove

 

 

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

Tags:
Akshara SinghBhojpuri sizzlerPawan SinghAmrapali Dubey

