Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh bags 'Businessman' opposite Yash Mishra

New Delhi: Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Chandni Singh has bagged yet another venture titled 'Businessman' opposite Yash Mishra. The film will be made under the banner of Gungun Films and recently the muhurat was held.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, producer Chandan Saini, director Ranjit Patel along with Bhojpuri superstar hero Yash Kumar and Chandni Singh were also present at the muhurat. The lead actress grooved to her hit tracks at the muhurat and interacted with the media.

The actress told media that she wanted to be a part of such a venture which not only entertains the audience but also leaves an impact. And 'Businessman' is one such project. She added that the storyline and her character will surprise the fans.

Chandni Singh has been seen in a number of albums featuring with power star Pawan Singh and superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. The lead actor Yash talked about the film saying that it is a motivational movie which will inspire the viewers.

'Businessman' will hit the screens in February 2019. The film stars Yash Mishra, Chandni Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Kundan Saini, Seema Singh, Amrita Pandey, Sanjay Verma, Vicky Singh in pivotal parts.