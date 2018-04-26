Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh keen to release her workout session videos

Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh is all set to enter the league of actresses like Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora Khan, Lara Dutta who have come out with their fitness videos.

The actress, who has been working hard for hours in the gym to keep herself fit and healthy, wants to release her work-out videos for her fans. Though she clears it that it will take some time. The actress wishes to be known for her acting prowess as well her love for fitness.

It is to be noted that Chandni is a sensation among Bhojpuri video lovers. Her dance videos on YouTube are known to create record every time. After 'Doli Mein Goli Maar Deb' and 'Choye Choye', Chandni's new album 'Khod Dev Dhodhi Pichkari' is also making a new success story.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Chandni will be lending her voice to Arvind Chaubey's film 'Mein Naagin Tu Sapera'.

On being asked about her views on the fitness mantras of the majority of Bhojpuri actresses, Chandni says, "I was very overweight when I shot for my first album 'Doli Mein Goli Maar Deb'. My weight had almost reached 65 kg. But, after my friends suggested me to lose weight and burn all the excess fat, I started maintaining my body."

"I lost my weight within three months and when I shot for 'Choye Choye', I looked marginally slim. Now, I regularly keep a tab on my fitness and do workout regularly," she said.