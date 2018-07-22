हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandni Singh

Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh to groove on item song in Meri Jung Mera Faisla

The item song will feature Chandni Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav and was recently shot in Gujarat's Silvassa.

Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh to groove on item song in Meri Jung Mera Faisla

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress will be seen shaking her leg on an item number in 'Meri Jung Mera Faisla'. The film is being directed by Manoj Kumar Choudhary by Mithila Talkies. The song will feature Chandni opposite Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

Recently, the shooting of the song took place in Silvassa in Gujarat. The song has been choreographed by Kanu Mukherjee. This would be the first time Chandni will doing an item song in a film. 

Meanwhile, the film will mark the debut of Munmun Ghosh. It also stars Awdhesh Mishra, Subodh Seth, Dev Singh, Sanjay Verma, Manish Chaturvedi, Dilip Shah, Maya Yadav, Palak Tiwari, Akanksha Dubey, Anita Rawat, Pappu Yadav and Rohit Singh Matru. 

The films story, script and dialogues have been written by SK Chouhan while music has been given by Madhukar Anand. Iqbal Suleman is the action director and Prince is the cameraperson of the project. 

Apart from her acting and dancing skills, Chandni is also known to be a fitness freak. Earlier during an interview, she had expressed her wish to be known for her acting prowess as well as her love for fitness. 

