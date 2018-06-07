हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh's latest album Kamar Ke Clutch Kahela is a hit on Youtube

Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh's latest album Kamar Ke Clutch Kahela is a hit on Youtube — Watch video

The album was released by Adishakti Films Pvt. Ltd and has the voice of Rakesh Mishra.  

Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh&#039;s latest album Kamar Ke Clutch Kahela is a hit on Youtube — Watch video
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

One of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri industry, Chandni Singh's latest music album 'Kamar Ke Clutch Kahela' has become a hit on Youtube.  The video has so far been viewed by over 9 lakh times. 

'Kamar Ke Clutch Kahela' album was released only last month. The album has the voice of Rakesh Mishra and was released by Adishakti Films Pvt. Ltd. The lyrics were penned down by Akhilesh Kashyap and the choreography was done by Vickky Maya. 

Watch the video here: 

Recently, at an event, Chandni said that she is very happy with the success and response her music album has received. She also revealed that she will soon be releasing her new album, which has been produced under the banner of Adishakti Private Limited. 

The actress said that she was always keen to work with talented actors of the film industry, especially, Bhojpuri superstar Keshari Lal Yadav, Rakesh Mishra and Arvind Akela Kallu.

Chandni hails from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. It is to be noted that till date all her albums have been a hit among her fans. Her 'Choye Choye' album with Khesari Lal Yadav had made her a YouTube sensation. 

Apart from her acting skill, Chandni is also known to be a fitness freak. Recently, there were reports that she is all set to enter the league of actresses like Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora Khan, Lara Dutta who have come out with their fitness videos. 

During an interview, she had expressed her wish to be known for her acting prowess as well as her love for fitness. 

Tags:
Bhojpuri actress Chandni Singh's latest album Kamar Ke Clutch Kahela is a hit on Youtube

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close