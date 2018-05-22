Bhojpuri actress Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit does a Rinku Bhabhi a la Sunil Grover - Watch video

Mumbai: Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit loves entertaining her fan following by sharing hilarious videos on her Instagram page.

Her comic timing is impeccable, and her ability to effortlessly make people laugh is worthy of applause.

The actress took to the photo-sharing site to post a video which shows her doing a Rinku Bhabhi a la Sunil Grover.

Rinku's hilarious expressions certainly will make you laugh.

Check it out here:

Priyanka has wowed moviegoers with her performances in films. She is one of the most famous personalities in the Bhojpuri film circuit.

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and the list includes 'Karm Yug', a film made under Amrit Film Productions. She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. The actress also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.