Jyoti Pandey

Bhojpuri actress Jyoti Pandey makes 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' song look even better! Watch

The actress will next be seen in Bhojpuri film 'Raj Tilak'.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Jyoti Pandey is a known face in the film industry. She is famous for singing and dancing skills. The actress was born in Patna and entered the film industry this year. She made her smashing debut in with blockbuster hit 'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 2'.

'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 2' featured Pradeep Pandey, Richa Dixit and Manoj Tiger in lead roles. The film released on April 27, 2018. It was directed by Manjul Thakur. Jyoti began her career as a singer in Wave Music album 'Sanda Tel'.

A video of Jyoti where she can be seen dancing to Bollywood song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' song from 'Machine' has gone viral on the internet. The video has been uploaded by Bhojpuri Filmi Duniya.

Watch it here:

Jyoti can be seen grooving and her dance moves are simply awesome! The actress will next be seen in Bhojpuri film 'Raj Tilak' opposite Arvind Akela Kallu reportedly.

Meanwhile, another Bhojpuri star Shweta Sharma's belly dance video has set the internet on fire. It's unedited according to the bio on YouTube where it has been shared. She made her smashing debut with 'Balma Rangrasiya' in 2017. The film has been directed by Omkar Anand and had an ensemble star cast.  

