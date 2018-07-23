हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh glitters in gold—See pics

Check out the pics here

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh glitters in gold—See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most beautiful actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh has an ocean of fans. The pretty actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated by sharing details about her life. Akshara recently took to Instagram to share pics in which she is seen wearing a golden ensemble. The actress looks absolutely stunning in the outfit.

Check out the pics here:

 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Here are screenshots from Akshara's Instagram stories:

A few days ago, the actress revealed on Instagram that she has received a call for Bigg Boss 12. The new Question/Answer feature of the app is the latest trend. From common people to celebrities, everyone's making use of the feature to answer questions that interest them. Akshara too answered a lot of questions through the app but one answer grabbed attention

A fan asked the beautiful actress if she would like to participate in Bigg Boss 12. The actress's reply took us by surprise. She wrote, “Got a call, but (sic) let's see”

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

The actress also has a melodious voice and is mch-adored for her singing. She has lent her voice to a Hindi song, titled Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. The audio of song was released on YouTube in May and had been declared a hit.

