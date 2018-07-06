हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh shines in yellow saree-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most stunning actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh is treating her fans with a lot of beautiful pictures these days. Akshara's Insta posts are a treat for her fans. The Bhojpuri siren is also blessed with a melodious voice and often shares videos in which the actress showcases her singing prowess. Recently, the actress posted a picture in a bright yellow saree and we bet it will drive away your blues.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "झांकने को कुछ बेहतरीन जगहों में 
एक जगह अपना गिरेबान भी है.......:)

 

 

Needless to say, Akshara looks absolutely stunning in yellow

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

