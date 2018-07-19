हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara's chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh sizzles in a green saree-See pic
New Delhi: One of the beautiful actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh is treating her fans with a lot of pictures these days. Akshara's Insta posts are a pure delight for her fans. The Bhojpuri siren is also blessed with a melodious voice and often shares videos in which the actress showcases her singing prowess. Recently, the actress posted a picture in a fluorescent saree and we bet it will drive away your blues.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress has expressed her love for sarees in the caption, "Saree Love."

 

 

Needless to say, Akshara looks ravishing in the saree

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

