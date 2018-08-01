Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh twirls to the tune of Dhadak's title song

New Delhi: The beauty queen of Bhojpuri film industry Akshars Singh is spilling magic on her social handles. The pretty actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated by sharing details about her personal and professional life. Akshara recently took to Instagram to share a boomerang video with Dhadak title song playing in the background.

Sharing the video, Akshara wrote that she is super happy. However, the actress didn't reveal her reason for happiness.

A few days ago, the actress revealed on Instagram that she has received a call for Bigg Boss 12. The new Question/Answer feature of the app is the latest trend. From common people to celebrities, everyone's making use of the feature to answer questions that interest them. Akshara too answered a lot of questions through the app but one answer grabbed attention

A fan asked the beautiful actress if she would like to participate in Bigg Boss 12. The actress's reply took us by surprise. She wrote, “Got a call, but (sic) let's see”

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

The actress also has a melodious voice and is much-adored for her singing. She has lent her voice to a Hindi song, titled Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. The audio of song was released on YouTube in May and had been declared a hit.