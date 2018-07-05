Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh's latest Instagram video will make you adore her

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh&#039;s latest Instagram video will make you adore her
Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

Mumbai: Akshara Singh posted a beautiful note with a video that shows her twirling around. The Bhojpuri diva made it clear that she hasn't put anyone to rise. From her post, it is apparent that the actress wants to express herself. 

Here's a loose translation of her note:

"I may not have achieved much when compared to others, but I am happy, I stumbled and controlled myself on my own without pushing anyone else down."

Akshara was in news after she reacted to a report that alleged that her co-star of many films Pawan Singh asked his contemporary Khesari Lal Yadav not to work with her. 

Speculations are rife that Akshara and Pawan were dating each other. Their fans reportedly loved their chemistry both on and off the screen. But the latter surprised many by tying the nuptial knot with Jyoti Singh in March this year.

But Akshara seems to have let bygones be bygones. She is focussing on her work and has happily moved on.

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

The talented actress is also a fabulous singer. She keeps impressing her fans by posting videos that showcase her singing prowess.

