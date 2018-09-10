हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh's latest monochrome photos are viral on Internet

The 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' actress has been treating her fans with a lot of beautiful pictures of late.

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh&#039;s latest monochrome photos are viral on Internet
Image courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh loves sharing her selfies with her fans. And the response on her social media posts from her huge fan base has always been enthralling. Besides her selfies, Akshara keeps sharing updates from her personal and professional commitments. 

Recently, she shared a series of her monochrome as well as coloured photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I really believe there are things nobody would see if I didn’t photograph them:) #me #and #myself #happiness #lovelife #lovemyself #loveyouall #positivityaround #spreadthelove." 

Check out her posts here:

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now and has worked with some of the top Bhojpuri actors with likes of Manoj Tiwari, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua among others. Today, she is known for her amazing acting skills, dance moves .and melodious voice

On the work front, Akshara's latest release 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two featured in a song titled 'Saheli Ke Holi', a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

