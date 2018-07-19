हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri beauty Amrapali Dubey's 'Raate Diya Butake' song sets YouTube on fire, crosses 97 million views—Watch

Mumbai: One of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular songs 'Raate Diya Butake' featuring Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh has garnered over 97 million views on YouTube. 

The song from the film Satya (directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh) is a special track which sees Amrapali making a cameo. The blockbuster film starred Akshara Singh as the leading lady.

Raate Diya Butake sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali is penned and composed by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba respectively.
In case you wonder why this song has become so popular, check out the video embedded below:

The song is just 3 million views short of the magical 100 million views mark.
For the unversed, Amrapali is popularly called Queen of YouTube because her songs and films garner massive views on the video-sharing site. Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is lovingly called Power Star because of his ability to deliver blockbusters and chartbusters.
The two power-packed performers have teamed up for a film titled Sher Singh. The film has gone on floors and is currently under production.

Amrapali, who shares a sizzling hot chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, took to her Instagram to share a photo with the Jubile star and her Sher Singh co-star.

She wrote: "When Sher-e- Hindustan met Sher Singh @dineshlalyadav and @singhpawan999 (sic)."

 

When Sher-e- Hindustan met Sher Singh @dineshlalyadav and @singhpawan999

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Amrapali and Pawan too set the screen ablaze with their too-hot-to-handle chemistry. The makers of Sher Singh haven't revealed much about the film, but we can't wait to watch the duo as a couple on screen. Here's wishing them good luck and all the very best for their upcoming films.

