Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh to star in Pawan Singh's 'Lollipop Lagelu' film

The actress will reportedly be paired opposite a new actor in the film. 

New Delhi: The most sought-after actress in Bhojpuri cinema, Akshara Singh often makes headlines for her songs and upcoming projects. These days, the latest buzz about the gorgeous actress is that she will be seen in a film 'Lollipop Lagelu' which has been taken from Pawan Singh's popular song.

Yes! According to Lehren Bhojpuri, a film is now being made with the title 'Lollipop Lagelu' which obviously is inspired by power star Pawan Singh's super hit track 'Lollipop Lagelu'. The actress will reportedly be paired opposite a new actor in the film. 

Watch the video which has been shared by Lehren Bhojpuri on YouTube.

The muhurat of 'Lollipop Lagelu' was organised in Mumbai a few days back in the presence of Akshara and other team members. It will be presented by Krishna Amrit Films and will be directed by Shri Bhupendra Kumar. The film will be produced by Vinay Shandilya. 

Pawan and Akshara have worked together in several hit films and the viewers love their on-screen chemistry.

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. She has recently released her 'Kaawariya' songs and people have loved it. Her album 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' has garnered 992,790 views on YouTube so far.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

