Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018: Complete list of star performers

The Bhojpuri film industry is all set to witness its biggest awards nights in Kolkata on Saturday and the who's who of the showbiz world will be seen performing on the grand stage. The superstars of the Bhojpuri have been rehearsing day and night to make their performance before the audience a memorable one.

With names of several big stars of the Bhojpuri industry doing round, we bring to you a complete list of the star entertainers of the big night:

Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan

Living legends of Bhojpuri cinema Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan will probably be the first star performers on the big night. A popular actor-singer, Manoj has given several noticeable hits, including Sasura Bada Paisawala and Bandhan Toote Na. Ravi Kishan is another gem of the Bhojpuri industry. Apart from Bhojpuri films, he has also gained fame by featuring in Hindi and Kannada films.

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey

Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan's performance would be followed by the most-loved actor in the industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. In a Facebook post shared by the event company, Dinesh is seen practising hard for the gala night. He is likely to perform on an entertaining number titled 'Amrapali'. Interestingly, he will share the stage with Amrapali Dubey.

Khesari Lal Yadav-Smriti Sinha

Next in line would be the heartthrob of Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav. He will share the stage with Smriti Sinha and the duo is surely going to burn the dance floor with their smashing performance. On Friday, Uday Bhagat shared the dance practice videos of Khesari and Smriti on his Facebook account.

Kajal Raghwani

Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani, who is known for being a great dancer, will also deliver a spectacular performance on the stage on the big night.

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth is a popular figure in the Bhojpuri industry. Her dance moves have always been the talk of the town and the actress has always garnered praises for her dancing skills. She is all set to enthral the audience tonight with her scintillating dance moves. On Friday, a Facebook page even shared the dance practice videos in which she is seen grooving on a Bhojpuri number.

Anjana Singh

Anjana Singh, who is popular in the Bhojpuri industry as 'hot cake' will also dazzle at the award ceremony on stage to make the gala event a visual extravaganza.