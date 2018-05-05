Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 live updates: Ravi Kishan-Manoj Tiwari add the star power!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry witnessed its biggest awards nights—Screen and Stage Bhojpuri Cine Awards in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. The who's who of the showbiz world attended the big night. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all made their presence felt.

The show was organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Bhojpuri film industry's two biggies--Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan were the two guest performers who grabbed the maximum eyeballs and cheers from the audience. Several actors were given top honours and the audience enjoyed some enthralling performances.

* Best PRO award went to Uday Bhagat and Ranjan Sinha

* The event begins with Ganpati Vandana and an enthralling dance rendition to the lord.

* Uday Bhagat took to his Facebook account and shared a selfie with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav minutes ahead of the big event.

* Bhojpuri stars practised hard to ace their stage performances for the awards night. Here's a glimpse of Poonam Dubey's scintillating dance rehearsal video. She will be performing on the song tonight.

* Not many know but Bhojpuri film industry churns out around 70-80 films each year. It is currently undergoing revival and filmmakers are experimenting with various genres.

* Besides actors such as Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, around 150 technicians will be present in Kolkata to make this night a memorable one.

* The starry event is going to kickstart at 4 pm, Netaji Indoor Stadium. This is the first time that the event is taking place in Kolkata.