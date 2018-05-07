Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018: Nirahua shares a pic from the grand event

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua had a gala time at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 held for the first time in Kolkata. The grand event which saw Bhojpuri stars descend in the land of joy at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on May 5, was an evening to remember forever.

Nirahua took to his Facebook page to share a photograph from the event.

Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018: Full list of winners

He posted: "Bhojpuri Ratna Ravi kishan Bhaiya, Best comedian Manoj Tiger Bhaiya ,Best entertainer of 2018 Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Best Popular actress Aamrapali Dubey. Thanks Bhojpuri cine and stage awards 2018 (sic)."

The show organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan saw Bhojpuri film industry's two heavyweights Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan performing on stage. The two megastars grabbed maximum eyeballs and cheers from the crowds.

Nirahua is one of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri film industry. Also referred to as Jubilee star, Nirahua has enthralled audiences by her his performances in films which are high on entertainment quotient. He is one of the most successful Bhojpuri film stars and is multi-talented. He is an actor-singer- producer

The superstar has a number of films in his kitty and the list includes - Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Border, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.