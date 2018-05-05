Bhojpuri Cine Awards: Here's what to expect from the star-studded evening

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Bhojpuri cinema, the much-awaited Bhojpuri Cine Awards Night is going to be held in Kolkata. The superstars of the Bhojpuri industry have been prepping hard to make this gala night a memorable one. The audience will get to see the original essence of Bhojpuri style and culture at this event.

Here's what to expect from the award show

An insider tells us that the award show will witness two guest performances by Bhojpuri superstars Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

Manoj Tiwari is the living legend in the Bhojpuri cinema.He had spent ten years as a singer before finally foraying into acting. In 2003, he played a role in the film 'Sasura Baba Paise Wala' which is hailed as the turning point in his career,

In 2010, Tiwari became a household name when he became contestant in the fourth season of reality television show Bigg Boss. Ravi Kishan is another gem of the Bhojpuri industry. In 2006 he too participated in bigg boss, the Indian version of Big Brother. He has gained fame by featuring in Hindi, Bhojpuri and Kannada films among others.

Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan's performance would be followed by the most-loved actor in the industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. In a Facebook post shared by the event company, Dinesh is seen practising hard for the gala night. He is likely to perform on an entertaining number titled 'Amrapali'.

Next in line would be, the heartthrob of Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav. He will share the stage with Smriti Sinha and the duo are surely going to burn the dance floor with their smashing performance.

Apart from Manoj, Ravi, Dinesh and Khesari, superstar Amrapali, Anjana Singh and many other popular names of the Bhojpuri industry will take over the stage with their scintillating moves.

The awards night will began at five o clock in the evening and it will be held at Kolkata's Netaji Indoors stadium.The show is being organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan.