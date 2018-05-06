Bhojpuri Cine Awards: Khesari Lal Yadav gets best actor award, Amrapali Dubey best actress

New Delhi: Two of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri industry, Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have bagged the coveted Best Actor and Best Actress award in the prestigious Bhojpuri cine awards held in Kolkata on Saturday.

Khesari Lal Yadav won the Best Actor award for his pathbreaking performance in 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' and Amrapali Dubey won the Best actress award.

Bhojpuri film industry witnessed its biggest awards nights—Screen and Stage Bhojpuri Cine Awards in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. The who's who of the showbiz world attended the big night. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all made their presence felt.

The show was organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Bhojpuri film industry's two biggies--Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan were the two guest performers who grabbed the maximum eyeballs and cheers from the audience. Several actors were given top honours and the audience enjoyed some enthralling performances.