Bhojpuri Cine Awards: Ravi Kishan gets Bhojpuri Ratna

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry witnessed its biggest awards nights—Screen and Stage Bhojpuri Cine Awards in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. The who's who of the showbiz world attended the big night. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all made their presence felt.

The show was organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Bhojpuri film industry's two biggies--Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan were the two guest performers who grabbed the maximum eyeballs and cheers from the audience. Several actors were given top honours and the audience enjoyed some enthralling performances

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan was honoured with the Bhojpuri Ratna award. Ratna in English means gem and Ravi is no less than a gem for the Bhojpuri film Industry.

Ravi Kishan Shukla aka Ravi Kishan rose to fame as a Bhojpuri actor. He is popular not only in the Bhojpuri film industry but also in Bollywood. Recently, the actor signed a crime-based web series, which is a project by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji.

In 2006, Ravi became a household name when he participated in Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother.He also featured in reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 as a contestant in 2012.

Apart from working in Hindi and Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi has also worked in a few Kannada and Telugu films.In 2017, he made his Kannada debut in Hebbuli, alongside Kiccha Sudeep and his Tamil debut in Sketch movie with Vikram.

Ravi Kishan has as many of eight films slated to release in 2018