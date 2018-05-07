Bhojpuri Cine Awards: Sambhavana Seth expresses joy after winning award

New Delhi: Known for her impeccable dancing skills, actress and model Sambhavana Seth bagged the Best Dancing Superstar award at the prestigious Bhojpuri Cine Awards held in Kolkata on Saturday. The actress took to social media to thank everyone for their support.

Sharing pictures from the award ceremony on Instagram, Sambhavana Seth wrote, "Had an awesome show last night..Received the award for the best DANCING SUPER STAR IN BHOJPURI INDUSTRY...Thank u Vikas for this amazing show..And how can i forget my bestest team of dancers and Sharmista u r the best..Want to work with u again and again..Love u Sharmistha."

Ahead of the award ceremony a video of Sambhavana rehearsing hard for the awards night went viral on social media.

Bhojpuri film industry witnessed its biggest awards nights—Screen and Stage Bhojpuri Cine Awards in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. The who's who of the showbiz world attended the big night. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all made their presence felt

The show was organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Bhojpuri film industry's two biggies--Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan were the two guest performers who grabbed the maximum eyeballs and cheers from the audience. Several actors were given top honours and the audience enjoyed some enthralling performances. Sambhavana too mesmerized the audience with her enthralling performance.

Sambhavna Seth is a popular figure in the Bhojpuri industry. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, the actress and dancer became a household name. She appeared in various films and TV shows. Her dance moves have always been the talk of the town and the actress has always garnered praises for her dancing skills.

Sambhavna Seth is now happily married to Avinash Dwivedi.