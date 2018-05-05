Bhojpuri Cine Awards: Sambhavna Seth sets the dance floor on fire during rehearsals– Watch

New Delhi: New Delhi: The much awaited Bhojpuri Film Awards will take place in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium on May 5, 2018. The stage is set to witness the biggest awards night of Bhojpuri cinema. The who's who of the showbiz world is going to be seen in attendance. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all are going to make their presence felt.

A Facebook page shared the dance practice videos of the actors. Actress Sambhavna Seth's scintillating dance moves in the rehearsal video will make you wanna groove with them.

Check out the video right here:

The award show is being organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. The show is likely to commence 7 pm onwards.

Sambhavna Seth is a popular figure in the Bhojpuri industry. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, the actress and dancer became a household name. She appeared in various films and TV shows. Her dance moves have always been the talk of the town and the actress has always garnered praises for her dancing skills.

Sambhavna Seth is now happily married to Avinash Dwivedi.