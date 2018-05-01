Bhojpuri Cine Awards to be held on May 5 in Kolkata

New Delhi: The biggest award show of the Bhojpuri film industry will be held in Kolkata on May 4. The who's who of the Bhojpuri Industry are likely to attend the coveted award show ceremony.

The award ceremony will be organised in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor stadium. The stage and decoration are nearing completion. Celebs who will be performing in the main event have already started rehearsing. The show is being organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Talking about the show, Vikas had said that awards will be given in different categories.

The ceremony will be awarded be Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. Among the actresses, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Rajdhani, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh, Shubhi Sharma, Poonam Dubey will perform in the event.