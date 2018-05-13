Bhojpuri cinema 'hot cake' Anjana Singh to play 'naagin' in Nagraj — Watch trailer

New Delhi: The trailer of much-anticipated action Bhojpuri film 'Nagraj' which is a sequel to 2016 super hit film 'Icchadhari' has been released. The film stars Bhojpuri cinema 'hot cake' Anjana Singh and action hero Yash Kumar in lead roles. Emergin actress Paysi Pandit will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

As per industry experts, the Bhojpuri industry will get a superhero in the form of Yash Kumar after the film's release.

Watch the film's trailer here:

It is to be noted that 'Nagraj' is not the first Bhojpuri film to be made on the topic of 'naag-naagin'. However, 'Nagraj' stands out from the other films as the makers have done their best to use the best technology for their film.

As per a report, the producers have taken helps from Hollywood technicians for the special effects in the film.

Meanwhile, the film trailer has garnered a postive response from the audience. 'Nagraj' has been producer by Deepak Shah and directed by Dinesh Yadav who believe that the audience will be left surprised after watching the film because of the latest technologies used in it.

Speaking about her role, actres Anjana Singh said that working in this film was no less than an adventure for her. "Playing a character of snakewoman in this 21st century is no less than a challenge," she said.