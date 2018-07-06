हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri cinema's most famous villain Prem Dubey talks about his 50th film

Mumbai: One of Bhojpuri cinema's most famous onscreen antagonists, Prem Dubey, is gearing up for his 50th film. The actor, who became a household name as Hasua ever since he featured on Manjul Thakur's 2013 release Lahu Ke Do Rang, will be seen as a villain in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se.

He has done a number of films in which he has essayed the main villain's role and has many hits to his credit. He has shared screen space with almost all the industry bigwigs.

And now, he will be seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, a film starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Monalisa and Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit in the lead roles.
Dubey has reportedly said that Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se is the biggest film of his career so far and he will play a Pakistani in it. He hopes that the film will find appreciation from moviegoers and do well at the Box Office.

The actor many films in the pipeline and the list includes Indian, Mandir Wahin Banayenge, Dilwale, Devra Rikshaw Wala, Azad Parinde etc. He will essay the role of the main villain in all these films.

Made under the banner of Saideep Films, the movie helmed by Rajkumar R Pandey happens to be the sequel to 2016 hit film 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se'.
The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Shubhi Sharma, Mrig Naini, Arun Buxi, Raju Shrestha, Israt Khan, Choubeji, Amit Gaur, Shubham Tiwari Aditya Ojha, Raj Yadav, Prem Dubey, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Jassi Singh, Pushpa Verma, Ali Khan, Arun Singh, Manoj Singh, Mantu Lal, Purshottam Priyadarshi, Sakila, Sanjay Pandey and Bollywood actor Rahul Dev.

