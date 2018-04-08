Bhojpuri cinema's 'Power star' Sanjeev Mishra wraps up shoot for 'Badrinath'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema's 'Power Star' Sanjeev Mishra has finished shooting for his upcoming film 'Badrinath'. Confirming the news, Sanjeev's PRO has revealed that 'Badrinath' is Mishra's dream project.

The film has been shot in Gujarat and it also stars Bhojpuri industry's fitness queen Gargi Pandit. They have wrapped up the shoot and the film is currently in its post-production phase. The makers are finalising a date to unveil the first trailer of the film. Badrinath has been helmed by famous Bhojpuri director Dhiru Yadav.

Talking about the film, Dhiru said that the film is youth-centric and he is looking forward to getting a great response from the youth. The film has great dialogues, action and songs that might become a hit among the youth. Dhiru believes the film has a beautiful story and he has managed to retain the beauty of the story on the screen as well. He added that the whole team has worked really hard for the film and they are hoping to get a humungous response from the audience.

Lead actor Sanjeev Mishra also talked about his role in the movie. He had said that Gargi Pandit plays the female lead in the film and she is an amazingly talented actress. Mishra added that he had a great time shooting this coming of age romantic film with Gargi Pandit and Dhiru Yadav. The 'Badrinath' team is hopeful that the audience would enjoy watching this film as much as they have enjoyed making it.