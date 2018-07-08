हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Pandit

Bhojpuri cutie Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit's romantic video is breaking the internet-Watch

One of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Gargi Pandit is a social media queen. The Bhojpuri diva wows her fans on social media by regularly posting pics and videos. Recently, the chirpy actress shared a musically video in which she can be seen crooning a romantic song.

Gargi, who recently made a splash on the silver screen with Arvind Akela Kallu's Awara Balam, looks adorable in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Jo jeene ki wajah he woh ishq he tera #mumbairains#musicallylover#behappy #panditainlove #jaiparshuram."

 

 

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and it includes Karm Yug, a film made under Amrit Film Productions. 

She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. 

She also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

