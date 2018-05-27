Bhojpuri dancing queen Seema Singh plays lead in web series Bhabhi Ji Main Aau

Seema Singh, who is the dancing queen of Bhojpuri film industry, is all set to appear in a fresh new avtaar before her loved ones and audience. You heard it right. The actress recently shot for the web-series 'Bhabhi Ji Mein Aau' for the streaming platform mobile app (Android and IOS).

Seema is playing the key role in 'Bhabhi Ji Mein Aau'. The show is a fun, light comedy based on the relationship between brother-sister-in-law.

Seema, who rules on millions of hearts with her acting skill and charming personality, is all set to play magic on the television screen.

Being produced under the banner of Columbus Digiplex, 'Bhabhi Ji Mein Aau' has been directed by Somyajit Ganguly. The script and dialogues Mrityunjay Shrivastav.

Apart from Seema, Prem Singh, Manoj Singh and Ankit will also be seen in pivotal roles in the web series.