Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani gears up for a gala evening in Delhi

The Bhojpuri night will be held on July 21 at Hotel Crowne Plaza in the capital's Mayur Vihar area.  

Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani gears up for a gala evening in Delhi

Mumbai: Kajal Raghwani is all set to join her colleagues from the Bhojpuri film industry for a star-studded event in New Delhi. The pretty actress took to her Facebook page to share a video to announce her presence at the venue.

The Bhojpuri night will be held on July 21 at Hotel Crowne Plaza in the capital's Mayur Vihar area.

Check out Kajal's Facebook post here:

The event will be graced by Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, Poonam Dubey and Rakhi Sawant too.

Kajal is one of Bhojpuri industry's most popular actresses. She is a bankable star and her pairing with Khesari Lal Yadav sets the silver screen ablaze.

Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna and Dulhin Ganga Par Ke are some of the films of the two actors.
Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline. 

The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

