Bhojpuri divas Anjana Singh and Akshara Singh go twinning on the beach -Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri film industry's hot-cake Anjana Singh and the very pretty Akshara Singh keep giving friendship goals. The two hotties made the most of Friendship Day by twinning on the beach.

Both the beauties are seen wearing a long yellow shirt teamed up with denim short.

Anjana shared the post on the occasion of Friendship day.

She wrote: " शर्त लगी थी खुशीयों को

एक लफ्ज़ मे लिखने की.... लोग किताबे ढुँढते रह गये, *हमने "दोस्त " लिख दिया HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY TO ALL @singhakshara (sic)."

Anjana, who is often referred to as lady Rajinikanth, has done a number of promotional songs. She has worked with Bhojpuri film industry bigwigs and shared screen space with most of them. She bagged the Best Actress Award for Nazar at the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards which was held in Malaysia on July 21.

Akshara, on the other hand, is not just good at acting but is a melodious singer too. She made her solo Kanvar song debut this year. Her song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se has garnered over 4,209,301 views on YouTube.

The pretty actress, who will be seen in Maa Tujhe Salaam opposite Pawan Singh, hails from Mumbai. She began her acting career by working in TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.