Bhojpuri Film Award 2018: Amrapali Dubey takes home the Best Actress Award

New Delhi: One of the most important awards shows in the Bhojpuri Film Industry, the 13th Bhojpuri Film Awards took place in Mumbai on December 22. While Dinesh Lal Yadav took home the Best Actor Award, the coveted Best Actress Award was given to the sizzling beauty Amrapali Dubey. The famous stars of the industry Ravi Kishan, Madhu Sharma, Shubhi Sharma, Anjana Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ajay Dikshit, Yash Kumar, Kajal Yadav, Maya Yadav, Anara Gupta, Kallu, Sanjay Pandey attended the award ceremony and stunned the audience with spectacular performances.

Bhojpuri Film Award 2018 is one of Bhojpuri industry's biggest award ceremony which is being held continuously for the last 12 years by AB5 Multimedia, and many celebrities of the Bhojpuri Film world. Vinod Gupta, founder president of this award ceremony organizes the Bhojpuri Film Award every year so that the hard work of every star gets recognized

On the work front, Aamrapali, one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, is basking in the success of her latest release - Nirahua Hindustani 3 co-starring Jubilee Star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Amrapali has many plump projects in her kitty including 'Nirahua Chalal London' with Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav and 'Sher Singh' with Power Star Pawan Singh.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

The pretty star has many films in the pipeline, and the list includes 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America' and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3', reportedly.