Bhojpuri Film Award 2018: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua bags best actor award

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Cine Screen's most prestigious award '13th Bhojpuri Film Award 2018' took place in Mumbai on December 22. Popular actor Nirahua won the Best Actor award. This award was given for his unparalleled contribution to the Bhojpuri film industry. The famous stars of the industry Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirhua, Amrapali Dubey, Madhu Sharma, Shubhi Sharma, Anjana Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ajay Dikshit, Yash Kumar, Kajal Yadav, Maya Yadav, Anara Gupta, Kallu, Sanjay Pandey attended the award ceremony and stunned the audience with spectacular performances.

Bhojpuri Film Award 2018 is one of Bhojpuri industry's biggest award ceremony which is being held continuously for the last 12 years by AB5 Multimedia, and many celebrities of the Bhojpuri Film world. Vinod Gupta, founder president of this award ceremony organizes the Bhojpuri Film Award every year so that the hard work of every star gets recognized.

Nirahua is one of the biggest superstars' of the Bhojpuri film industry. He is often referred to as Jubilee star because of the success rate of his films at the Box Office. He recently shot for Sher E Hindustan in Nepal. He has a couple of more films laced with Patriotism - Patna Se Pakistan 2 and Vande Mataram.

On Eid this year, his film Border released and it went on to rake in the moolah.

Nirahua has a number of films in the pipeline and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal America andNirahua Chalal Sasural 3

He recently made a splash on the silver screen with his Chhath Pooja release Nirahua Hindustani 3 co-starring Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma. The film had a bumper opening.