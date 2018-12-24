Bhojpuri Film Awards 2018: Anjana Singh bags Most Popular Actress

New Delhi: The most important award nights of Bhojpuri film industry, the Bhojpuri Film Awards took place in Mumbai on December 22. Bhojpuri siren Anjana was awarded the Most Popular Actress Award. The famous stars of the industry Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirhua, Amrapali Dubey, Madhu Sharma, Shubhi Sharma, Anjana Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ajay Dikshit, Yash Kumar, Kajal Yadav, Maya Yadav, Anara Gupta, Kallu, Sanjay Pandey attended the award ceremony and stunned the audience with spectacular performances.

Bhojpuri Film Award 2018 is one of Bhojpuri industry's biggest award ceremony which is being held continuously for the last 12 years by AB5 Multimedia, and many celebrities of the Bhojpuri Film world. Vinod Gupta, founder president of this award ceremony organizes the Bhojpuri Film Award every year so that the hard work of every star gets recognized.

Anjana, who is popular in the Bhojpuri industry as 'hot cake' featured in a special song in power star Pawan Singh's 'Wanted'. Anjana, who is also often referred to as lady Rajinikanth, has done a number of promotional songs. She has worked with Bhojpuri film industry bigwigs and shared screen space with most of them. Anjana shares sizzling hot chemistry on screen with Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan.

She bagged the Best Actress Award for Nazar at the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards which was held in Malaysia on July 21.