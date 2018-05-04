Bhojpuri film awards: Kajal Yadav, Anara Gupta's dance rehearsal video — Watch

The Bhojpuri film industry is all set to witness its biggest awards nights in Kolkata on Saturday and the who's who of the showbiz world will be seen performing on the grand stage.

With just hours left for the big night, all the top stars are busy practising their dance moves before their final performance on the stage tomorrow.

Uday Bhagat shared the dance practice videos of the actors on his Facebook account. Check out his post:

The show is being organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan.

Apart from Kajal and Anara, several other Bhojpuri stars will also be seen entertaining the audience with their performance. As per a report, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey, Awadhesh Mishra, Manoj Tiger among several others will also be seen giving their enthralling performance.