Bhojpuri film Banarasi Pahalwan first official look released — Check out

Bhojpuri film

The makers of Bhojpuri film 'Banarasi Pahalwan' have unveiled the first look poster of the film and it will remind of Aamir Khan's blockbuster film 'Dangal'. The film stars Balesher Singh, Sunny Singh and Nisha Dubey. 

Mumbai: The makers of Bhojpuri film 'Banarasi Pahalwan' have unveiled the first look poster of the film and it will remind of Aamir Khan's blockbuster film 'Dangal'. The film stars Balesher Singh, Sunny Singh and Nisha Dubey. 

'Banarasi Pahalwan' is directed by Ratan Raha's and the film is said to be based on a true story. The story will revolve around a Pahalwan (wrestler) and his journey from being a popular celebrity to an impoverished person. According to the filmmaker, moviegoers will like the screenplay and the dialogues. The film will also have wrestling sequences besides slices of romance and action.

Take a look at the first official poster of the film: 

Banarasi Pahalwan

Earlier, talking about his film, the filmmaker said that it will be an ideal family entertainer. 

Made under the banner of SSC Digital, 'Banarasi Pahalwan' is jointly produced by Sanjay Yadav and Ashok Goswami. According to the producers, the film will rake in the moolah at the Box Office. The film will launch two new faces in the industry. 

The music for the film has been composed by Pradeep Ranjan and the songs have been composed by Munna Dubey and Bechan Prasad. There will be eight songs in the film and they will be sung by Alok Kumar.

The film also features Ayaz Khan, Sunil Chhotua, Girish Sharma, Dharmendra Arpan, Suresh Rajbhar, Baleshwar Singh, Jeet Rastogi, CP Bhatt, Ranim Ramchandra Shah, Nandini Dubey, Annu Ojha and Seema Singh among others. 

The story has been penned by Bechan Prasad and the dialogues have been written by Anil Vishwakarma. The action scenes have been choreographed by Rohit Mukhiya while DK Sharma has been in charge of cinematography. 

Kanu Mukherjee has choreographed the songs.

Bhojpuri filmBanarasi PahalwanSunny SinghBalesher SinghNisha Dubey

