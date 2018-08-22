हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dulhani Chahi Pakistan 2

Bhojpuri film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 trailer goes viral on Internet — Watch

The trailer has so far been viewed by over 2.48 lakh times on YouTube.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The much-awaited first official trailer of Bhojpuri film 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. As expected, within minutes of its release, the trailer became viral on the social media and has so far been viewed by over 2.48 lakh viewers.

The film which happens to be a sequel to 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se' stars Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu, Shurabhi Shukla, Gargi Pandit and popular Bollywood actor Rahul Dev. The film promises to be one of its kind in Bhojpuri cinema because of its production quality of grandeur. Notably, Rahul Dev will be seen essaying the role of a Pakistani national. 

Both Pradeep and Rahul will be seen in a very powerful role in the film.

Check out the trailer here:

From the trailer, it appears that Pradeep Pandey is gearing up to win the hands of his ladylove from Pakistan, and he is ready to face all odds for the same of true love. The film is set to hit screens on August 10. 

The motion poster of the film was unveiled a few days back. Watch it here:

Earlier, Pradeep shared several film posters on his Instagram account.

 

#Dulhan_Chahi_Pakistan_Se_2 Second poster released

A post shared by _PRADEEP PANDEY CHINTU_ (@pradeeppandeychintu) on

Produced under the banner of Saideep Films, the film has been bankrolled and directed by Rajkumar R Pandey. The music for the film too has been composed by Pandey. Singers Kalpana, Alok Kumar, Indu Sonali, Pawan Pardesi, Khushbu Jain, Priyanka Singh, Harmaan Naazim, Shazad  Ali, Pushpa Lata, Sujeet Gautam have given their voice to songs in the film. 

3D graphics which is used by Bollywood and South Indian cinema have been incorporated in the film. The screenplay and dialogues have been penned down by Lalji Yadav. 

The first instalment of the series, titled 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se' featured Tanushree, Shubhi Sharma, Mukesh Rishi, Tinu Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Sweety Chhabra, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Shailendra Shrivastav and others in supporting roles.

Dulhani Chahi Pakistan 2Pradeep PandeyBhojpuri filmDulhani Chahi Pakistan 2 filmMonalisaTanushreeSanjay Pandey

