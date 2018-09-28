हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Akela

Bhojpuri film 'Jawani Ki Rail Kahin Chhut Na Jaye' starring Arvind Akela-Tanushree Chatterjee trailer out — Watch

The film has been directed by S. Kumar and is a complete family drama.

Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: The first official trailer of Bhojpuri film 'Jawani Ki Rail Kahin Chhut Na Jaye' starring Arvind Akela Kallu and Tanushree Chatterjee has been revealed by the makers.

'Jawani Ki Rail Kahin Chhut Na Jaye' has been directed by S. Kumar and produced by Vikas Madhwar who has also penned down its story. The film has been presented by Alburt Motion Picture Private Ltd. 

The lyrics have been given by Pankaj and Vishwanath Rajput while music is by Rajesh Gupta. Praveen Shelaar has done the choreography and Amitava Bhattacharya is the cinematographer. 

The editing has been done by Ankur Rathi. 

Watch the trailer of 'Jawani Ki Rail Kahin Chhut Na Jaye' here:

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. 

