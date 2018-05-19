Bhojpuri film 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' shooting wrapped up

The shooting of Bhojpuri film 'Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya' which had been taking place for the last one month in Uttarakhand, was wrapped up on Saturday. The film is being produced by Buchhi Singh, SP Chaudhary and Ajay Kumar Chaudhary under the banner of Amber Khushi Films and Entertainment.

'Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya' has been directed by Devendra Tiwari who is also the cinematographer of the film.

The film features superstar Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles and is a complete family drama. It is to be noted that Pawan and Kajal are touted as the luckiest hit pair of Bhojpuri cinema.

'Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya' also features Preeti Biswas, Brijesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Lota Tiwari, Sonia Mishra, RK, Baleshwar Singh, Jai Singh, Sweeti Singh, Umesh Singh and Bipin Singh.

The makers have huge expectations from the film and are hoping that it shatters all previous records at the Box Office. Meanwhile, some of the songs in the film are yet to be shot and the shooting is expected to take place next week.