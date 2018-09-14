Bhojpuri film Mandir Wahi Banayenge trailer released — Check out

The makers of 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge' starring Pradeep R Pandey 'Chintu', Nidhi Jha and Shushil Singh have released the official trailer of the film. The film has been directed by Praveen Kumar Guduri and produced by Chandan Bhansali and Mahesh Upadhaye.

The trailer of the film is filled with some action-packed sequence, heavy dialogues and a peppy dance number. Check out the video here:

As per reports, the film has been shot at some real locations at Ayodhya. The story of the film will revolve around the dispute going around Ayodhya Ram Temple. The film is scheduled to release around Diwali or Chhath.

Madhukar Anand and Chotte Baba are the music directors of the film while lyrics have been penned down by Pyare Lal Yadav, Sheyam Dehati and Pawan Pandey. Indrajeet S Kumar has written the story of the film while Mahesh Venkat is the DOP. Hira Lal Yadav is the action-director of the film. Kanu Mukharjee, Pappu Khanna and Ram Dewan have done the choreography.

The film has been produced by Chandan Bhansali and Mahesh Upadhaye under the banner of Aadi Shakti Entertainment and Soham Films Present.