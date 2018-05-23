Bhojpuri film 'Nachaniya' to release on this date—Details inside

New Delhi: Makers of the highly-awaited Bhojpuri film, 'Nachaniya' have finally announced the release date. The movie stars Avinash Dwivedi, Shraddha Chavan, Prakash Jais and Richa Dixit to name a few and is all about how people perceive art.

The movie focuses on how, even in today's time, people look down upon the those who turn their passion for art into their profession. The makers of 'Nachaniya' have now announced that the movie will release on May 25, 2018.

Here is the poster of the film which has the release date:

'Nachaniya' has been produced by Vishal Dubey under the banner of Jai Om productions. The family entertainer is directed by Sameer Ramesh Surve.

The trailer of 'Nachaniya' was shared on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on April 3, 2018, and has garnered more than 150,000 views so far. According to Bhojpurixp.com, the film's trailer received a positive feedback from industry people.

As per reports, the censor board has given a 'U' certificate to the film.

The music of the film is composed by Manoj Singh while the lyrics are penned by Ashwini Pandey. Naresh Bind is the choreographer in 'Nachaniya'.

With such excitement in the air for the film, it will be interesting to see how this movie performs at the box office. The movie surely looks different from other Bhojpuri films.