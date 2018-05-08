Bhojpuri film serial kisser Arvind Akela Kallu's liplock with Gargi Pandit in a rain dance creates a storm

New Delhi: Known as the serial kisser of the Bhojpuri industry Arvind Akela Kallu has grabbed the headlines yet again because of his passionate liplock with actress Gargi Pandit. A picture from a music video featuring Arvind Akela Kallu and Gargi Pandit is going viral on social media.

In the picture, Arvind and Gargi are seen sharing a passionate kiss in the rain. The name of the song is 'Filter Se Paani'.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, Kallu said, "This song is very beautiful. Even though the director has made me shoot a lot of kissing scenes, it is not obscene. We have worked really hard to do justice to this scene. Gargi has supported me a lot."

While director Chandan Upadhaya said, "My film 'Awara Balam' is an out-and-out commercial movie and therefore we have kept such a long kissing scene. But there is no amount of obscenity in the video, we have shot according to the demands of the audience. I am hopeful that the audience will like the film as much as they have liked the song.

'Awara Balam' features Arvind the in lead role, while Tanu Shree and Priyanka Pandit play the female leads respectively. The trailer shows Arvind packing a punch and kicking some butt. Also, his romantic side as a lover has been explored well.

Written and directed by Chandan Upadhyay, the film has been produced by Nishikant Jha. Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the songs in the film which have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Sumit Chandravansi.

The action scenes have been directed by Heera Yadav and choreography is by Kanu Mukherjee. The supporting cast includes Awadhesh Mishra, Hira Yadav, Dev Singh, Pappu Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi, Mater, Dhama Verma, Anup Arora, Jassi, SC Mishra, Sanjeev Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Shakeela Majid, Shivangi Shahi to name a few.

'Awara Balam' cinematography is done by DK Sharma. Arvind has high expectations from this romantic drama.