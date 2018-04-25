Bhojpuri film Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai's trailer released — Check out

The trailer of Rani Chatterjee, Rohit Raj Yadav and Gunjan Pant starrer 'Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai' has been released by the makers. Directed by Ram Yadav and produced by BN Yadav, the film is a romantic drama.

Check out the trailer here:

Earlier, in one of the film posters, Rohit Raj Yadav is seen performing an action sequence on a burning bike, which received a lot of applause. Looking at the poster, one can expect a lot of action sequences from the film.

'Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai' is being made under the banner of Maa Shanti Entertainment and has been produced by BN Yadav and Shivji Singh. The songs of the film are said to be romantic tracks. Music direction has been done by Ranjay Babla.

'Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai' has been shot at different locations in Daman, Mumbai, Patna and Bihta.