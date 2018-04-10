Bhojpuri queen Anjana Singh and Satyendra Singh to star in Dilip Singh Rajput's 'Hum Hain Jaanbaaz'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's hot cake Anjana Singh, who is also known as Lady Rajinikanth, and superstar Satyendra Singh will be seen in Dilip Singh Rajput's next project 'Hum Hain Jaanbaaz'. Filmmakers in the Bhojpuri industry are focusing on making coming of age cinema and films that are different from typical Bhojpuri films. Joining the league, Dilip Singh Rajput and producer Nilmani Singh have decided to release 'Hum Hain Jaanbaaz' which they believe is refreshing and not similar to the typical Bhojpuri films made in the past.

According to filmwalaexp.in, the film's crfew and cast oragnised a religious ceremoney before starting the shoot. The grand event was attended by the owner of Angel Music Company, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke director Dr Arvind Anand and superstar Krunal Singh. Various stalwarts of the Bhojpuri industry were also present at the event.

The makers claim that the best thing about 'Hum Hain Jaanbaaz' is that two stellar singers Aalam Raj and Bikki Babua of Bihar will make their acting debut from the movie. The film also stars Satyendra Singh, who will be seen playing a unique character. According to the producer of the film, it is an action-packed family drama. The story of the film has been written by Rajesh Pandey and music will be composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

The film will hit the floors in June 2018.